ST. LOUIS — The CEO of a marketing services company here pleaded guilty to a federal bank fraud charge Thursday and admitted inflating her company's cash flow figures to keep a line of credit from Enterprise Bank and Trust.
Mary Ann Gibson, 63, of St. Louis, was CEO of Mozaic Group Ltd. at the time, and obtained a line of credit from the bank in 2016, prosecutors said. For the next 20 months, Gibson fraudulently reported inflated cash flow figures to the bank to keep and increase the line of credit, prosecutors said. When the company and Gibson defaulted on the loan, the bank lost $2.5 million, prosecutors said.
She is scheduled to be sentenced in January.