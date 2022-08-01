St. Louis mass overdose suspect identified as woman who died in custody

MOUNT VERNON, Illinois — Authorities on Monday identified a St. Louis woman charged with selling drugs at a Central West End apartment building where several overdosed as the person who died at a hospital here last month.
Chuny Ann Reed, 47, was charged in February with distributing drugs to people in the Parkview Apartments, 4451 Forest Park Avenue. In a two-day period, at least nine people overdosed, seven fatally, at the building or nearby.
Last month, the Illinois State Police said they were investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman from St. Louis who was incarcerated at the Pulaski County jail, roughly 30 miles east of Cape Girardeau. She was found unresponsive in her cell and was later transferred to the hospital in Mount Vernon where she died.
On Monday, Jefferson County Coroner Roger Hayse confirmed Reed died July 18 at the SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon.
Reed's attorney had also filed a document July 15 asking the court to adjust the bond so Reed could be released.
"Ms. Reed had a medical episode that has drastically impacted her health and substantially changed her public safety risk factors," the document states.
Hayse said he is still waiting on an autopsy report to determine the cause and manner of death.
