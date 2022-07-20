St. Louis mayor goes to NYC to talk gun violence with counterparts

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones met in New York City with counterparts from across the country Wednesday to talk about holding gun manufacturers responsible when their products end up arming criminals.

The mayors discussed sharing information between their cities to more quickly track illegal weapons, pushing manufacturers to help by leveraging cities' status as major buyers for law enforcement, and using special lawsuits to get around laws that largely shield gunmakers from liability.

"This kind of sharing needs to happen if we're going to get a handle on gun violence in our communities," Jones told the Post-Dispatch after the meeting.

That's a priority for many mayors right now with gun violence spiking in major cities. It's especially acute in St. Louis, which has long struggled with one of the highest homicide rates in the country.

And it's a big deal for Jones, who was elected last year promising to transform public safety. She's bucked the usual calls to hire more cops and get tough on crime and instead focused more on intervening with would-be criminals, connecting them to social services, and pushing police to improve their relationships with the community. She recently touted a 25% drop in homicides from 2020 to 2021 as evidence her plans were working — though the drop also coincided with a rise in the number of killings considered "justified" and excluded from totals.

Jones said she's interested in doing more to track the movement of illegal weapons and take advantage of the city's buying power.

She said the city also needs to do more to track potential threats on social media. "That's where a lot of this beef gets started," Jones said.

The city said the gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety paid for Jones' travel to the meeting.