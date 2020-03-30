St. Louis mayor might ask retired police officers to return to work

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson is considering asking retired St. Louis police officers to return to work to help handle the coronavirus crisis.

The union that represents rank-and-file officers said it has concerns about bringing back older officers who are more susceptible to the virus.

Krewson's spokesman Jacob Long said Monday that the mayor is "exploring that option" of asking retirees to rejoin the force.

"Nothing finalized yet," Long told a reporter in a text.

Long said it's a complex issue, in part because the city would need to make sure the officers are still commissioned and still meet all necessary qualifications.

Department of Public Safety director Jimmie Edwards couldn't be reached for comment.

The St. Louis Police Department, as of Monday, had 1,205 commissioned officers, with an authorized strength of 1,340, said Sgt. Keith Barrett, a department spokesman. "We are down -135 as of today's report," Barrett said.

Jeff Roorda, business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, said another 100 officers are off duty, either because they of extended sick leave or suspensions or because they are being quarantined. The St. Louis Police Department’s traffic division, made up of 15 to 20 officers, is under quarantine after a sergeant tested positive for COVID-19, Roorda said.