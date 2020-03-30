St. Louis mayor might ask retired police officers to return to work

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson is considering asking retired St. Louis police officers to return to work to help handle the coronavirus crisis.
The union that represents rank-and-file officers said it has concerns about bringing back older officers who are more susceptible to the virus.
Krewson's spokesman Jacob Long said Monday that the mayor is "exploring that option" of asking retirees to rejoin the force.
"Nothing finalized yet," Long told a reporter in a text.
Long said it's a complex issue, in part because the city would need to make sure the officers are still commissioned and still meet all necessary qualifications.
Department of Public Safety director Jimmie Edwards couldn't be reached for comment.
The St. Louis Police Department, as of Monday, had 1,205 commissioned officers, with an authorized strength of 1,340, said Sgt. Keith Barrett, a department spokesman. "We are down -135 as of today's report," Barrett said.
Jeff Roorda, business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, said another 100 officers are off duty, either because they of extended sick leave or suspensions or because they are being quarantined. The St. Louis Police Department’s traffic division, made up of 15 to 20 officers, is under quarantine after a sergeant tested positive for COVID-19, Roorda said.
If the city were to bring back retired officers, the action is something that would need to be negotiated with the union, Roorda said. He said he has heard the mayor floating the idea but that that the union hasn't met with the mayor or police department.
"Anything the retirees would be doing is covered by the union, so the union would have to reach an agreement," he said.
Roorda said he would have concerns about retirees who are older doing the work because older people are more susceptible to the coronavirus. Many of the officers who retired after 20 years in the department went on to other jobs.
"Folks available for employment are probably in their late 50s at least, the danger zone," Roorda said. "We continue to be concerned about workplace transmissions."
He said the department probably would want the retirees working desk jobs, rather than being exposed to the public. Many of those desk jobs require using technology that some older officers aren't familiar with, Roorda said.
The retirees are people "whose skill set was locking up bad guys and writing a report with pen and paper," Roorda said.
