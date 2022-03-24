St. Louis mayor signs bill requiring new police officers to stay 4 years or repay training costs

ST. LOUIS — City police officers must repay some training costs if they quit within four years to work for another law enforcement agency under a bill signed into law Wednesday by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
The measure, spurred by growing concerns about recruits being trained with city funds moving on to suburban departments, was passed earlier this month by the Board of Aldermen.
The amount of payback will be prorated so officers will repay less the longer they stay with the city.
Police recruits already sign such agreements but they had been unenforceable since the department shifted from state to city control in 2013. The new city ordinance changes that, officials said.
“St. Louisans want to know that when their tax dollars and our city’s academy are used to train police officers that they will stay to serve our city, not go elsewhere,” Jones said in a news release.
The release also included a statement of support for the bill from Sgt. Donnell Walters, president of the Ethical Society of Police, which advocates for Black officers.
Jeff Roorda, business manager for the city police union — the St. Louis Police Officers Association — expressed reservations about the bill but did not elaborate.
