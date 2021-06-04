St. Louis mayor's office announces scooter curfew for downtown

ST. LOUIS — Patrons wanting to scooter home after a night out at the bars in downtown St. Louis will have to find another mode of transportation.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' office on Friday announced a new daily scooter curfew from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. in the downtown and downtown west neighborhoods after residents and businesses complained in a neighborhood meeting about drunken and disorderly scooter driving on area sidewalks.

Scooter providers Lime and Bird both agreed to power down the devices at 9 p.m. in response to the mayor's request, said Nick Dunne, a spokesman for the mayor's office.

"Today's decisive action illustrates this administration's commitment to working collaboratively with downtown residents and businesses," Dunne said. "This is just one step towards a more comprehensive plan."

