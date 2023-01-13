 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis medium security jail, known as the workhouse, blighted by broken water pipe

ST. LOUIS — A water pipe burst open on Friday at the city's medium security jail, known as the workhouse.

The mayor's office reported around 4 p.m. that city officials were assessing the damage at the jail, which has been empty of detainees since May.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones fulfilled a campaign promise a few months after her inauguration by closing the workhouse in July 2021 because of what was deemed inhumane conditions, also asserted by activists and inmates.

Aldermen tour Medium Security Institution, the city jail commonly known as the workhouse

St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro, center back, walks with other aldermen towards the front gate of Medium Security Institution, the city jail commonly known as the workhouse, for a tour on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Protesters target medium security jail in heat

A protester celebrates reaching the other side of one of the exterior fences at the St. Louis medium security jail known as the workhouse on Friday, July 21, 2017, as about 150 gather to call attention to what they see as inhumane conditions at the facility because of the lack of air conditioning. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@Post-dispatch.com
Protesters target medium security jail in heat

Margaret Sherer of University City protests outside the St. Louis medium security jail known as the City Workhouse on Friday, July 21, 2017, as about 150 gathered to call attention to inhumane conditions at the facility because of the lack of air conditioning. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@Post-dispatch.com
Protesters target medium security jail in heat

A protester stands outside an exterior fence at the St. Louis medium security jail known as the workhouse on Friday, July 21, 2017, as about 150 people gathered to call attention to inhumane conditions at the facility because of the lack of air conditioning. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@Post-dispatch.com
Protesters target medium security jail in heat

St. Louis police attempt to calm an agitated bunch of protesters outside the St. Louis medium security jail known as the workhouse on Friday, July 21, 2017, as about 150 gather to call attention to inhumane conditions at the facility because of the lack of air conditioning. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@Post-dispatch.com
Protest calls for closing of Workhouse jail

Ariel Gordon, 17, a senior at Metro High School, addresses a crowd of people gathered for a protest on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 outside St. Louis City Hall where organizers called for closing the Workhouse jail in St. Louis and taking the budget savings from closing the jail and investing it in other programs the protesters feel will improve the community. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Protesters target medium security jail in heat

A protester stands outside an exterior fence at the St. Louis medium security jail known as the workhouse on Friday, July 21, 2017, as about 150 people gathered to call attention to inhumane conditions at the facility because of the lack of air conditioning. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@Post-dispatch.com
