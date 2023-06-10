ST. LOUIS — Sunday marks exactly 20 years since Theda Person’s 9-year-old son, Christian Ferguson, went missing.

The boy was never found, and it would take 16 years for prosecutors to charge his father with first-degree murder. Dawan Ferguson was convicted last year and in September was sentenced to life without parole for Christian’s presumed 2003 death. Christian’s body has never been found.

Person’s advocating for a medical alert system she’s dubbed CTF, her son’s initials, which would send out notifications about individuals with disabilities or special needs when they are missing or are in need of medical attention.

“I just feel like if that alert system was in place, we would be able to just go ahead and send out an alert, maybe that person is with somebody, or maybe they are having a crisis,” she told the Post-Dispatch. “And we can track … that individual. And we can just respond (immediately), instead of waiting, and then having a negative outcome.”

She said she spoke about her idea at Page and Skinker boulevards on Friday evening because that’s where it all started 20 years ago, when Ferguson claimed her son had been abducted when his car was stolen.

Christian had a rare medical disorder that prevented his body from processing protein. Without medication, he would have died within 24 to 72 hours. At the time of his disappearance, Christian had lost the ability to walk and talk.

She said Ferguson had been written up multiple times for non-compliance by area hospitals when it came to taking care of Christian’s medical needs.

“My child couldn't wait for a court date,” Person said. “A condition like his, he would have perished by the time they put it on a docket. Nobody has time to wait for these people to go through their protocols, when an alert could just instantly go out that says (their) medication was not picked up.”

Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard, of the West End, spoke about Person’s efforts during the city’s board meeting Friday. She said she hoped her fellow aldermen would support the idea.

“We are pushing the effort now to enter into the books a medical alert for families, so hopefully no mother will have to be in the same shoes that Theda was in then and still is now,” she said.

Person noted on Saturday that there are around 1,250 missing people in Missouri, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol website. She said anyone who needs help reporting a family member missing can contact her nonprofit Looking For An Angel.

In memory of what Person calls Christian’s 20th “angelversary,” a gathering will be held 5 p.m. Sunday in Forest Park in front of the World’s Fair Pavilion.

“I think he'd be proud of me because he made me grow in so many different ways,” Person said of Christian. “I think he'd be grateful and excited to call me his mother.”