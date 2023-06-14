ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors accused a 29-year-old woman on Tuesday of exposing her toddler to a fatal dose of fentanyl late last year at a home in south St. Louis.

Chelsey Rainwater is facing charges of endangering the welfare of two children, causing a 1-year-old's death, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said Rainwater was at a home in the 3800 block of Oregon Avenue in late October 2022 when she went to take a nap in a bed and left her two sons, ages 1 and 10, to rest on the couch.

The 1-year-old found fentanyl capsules Rainwater left in her purse and ate some of them while his mother was asleep, police said. When Rainwater woke up, the boy was not breathing and his lips were purple. He later died, according to court documents.

Rainwater's other child, a 10-year-old boy, was also in the home that day. He said he often saw his mother take drugs in front of him, court documents said.

The 10-year-old went to stay with his grandparents after his brother's death, and the grandparents found multiple fentanyl capsules hidden in his shoe. The boy later told police his mother gave them to him, according to court documents.

Rainwater is being held in the St. Louis jail without bond.