St. Louis mother who left 4 children home alone before fire gets probation

St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth uses a resuscitator to revive a girl, one of four young children pulled from a burning apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth carries a girl from a burning apartment, one of four children rescued from a burning home on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 near the Lafayette Square neighborhood in St. Louis. Three were in cardiac arrest and had to be revived. They were left unattended in the apartment. All four were listed in stable condition by late afternoon. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth shares his frozen custard with his son Jameson Roth, 2, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 after being honored for his role in helping to rescue four children from a burning apartment last month. "The kid was the same age as my son," said Roth, who was working an overtime shift on August 15 when fire struck at the Lafayette Family apartments in south St. Louis. "There's a lot of emotion that goes unsaid." Firefighters and paramedics from Trucks 7, 9, 11 and 17, Hook and Ladder 2, Rescue Squad 1 and Medic Units 5, 10, and 14 were honored for their work by representatives of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital at fire department headquarters. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth carries one of the injured babies on Thursday, August 15, 2019, to a waiting ambulance. Four children were rescued from a second floor apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio. The children were apparently left alone in the apartment. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis firefighters Timothy Evans, left and Josh Roth work to revive a girl, one of four young children pulled from a burning apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth takes one of the injured babies on Thursday, August 15, 2019, to a waiting ambulance. Four children were rescued from a second floor apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio. The children were apparently left alone in the apartment. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth uses a resuscitator to revive a girl, one of four young children pulled from a burning apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Fire department spokesman Garon Mosby said all four children were under the age of five; one, he said, was in critical condition. Firefighters entered the unit while it was burning and found one child hiding in a closet and a couple in a play tent. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis firefighters Timothy Evans, left, and Josh Roth work to revive a girl, one of four young children pulled from a burning apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth wheels a child to an ambulance, one of four young children pulled from a burning apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth carries a girl from a burning apartment to an ambulance after reviving her in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth uses a resuscitator to revive a girl, one of four young children pulled from a burning apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Fire department spokesman Garon Mosby said one was in critical condition. Firefighters entered the unit while it was burning and found one child hiding in a closet and a couple in a play tent. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth carries a girl from a burning apartment to an ambulance after reviving her in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth uses a resuscitator to revive a girl, one of four young children pulled from a burning apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis firefighter Patrick Ferguson carries one of the injured babies as fellow fireghter Mike Perkins applies oxygen on Thursday, August 15, 2019, on their way to a waiting ambulance. Four children were rescued from a second floor apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio. The children were apparently left alone in the apartment when the fire started. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth carries a girl from a burning apartment to an ambulance after reviving her in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments.
Crystal D. Ford, the mother of four children rescued from a fire, arrives at the scene Thursday, August 15, 2019 in in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue. Firefighters found three of them inside the smoky apartment in cardiac arrest. Officials say the children were left alone in the apartment. At left is Keith Witherspoon, the father of the children.
Crystal D. Ford, the mother of four children rescued from a fire, arrives at the scene Thursday, August 15, 2019 in in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue. Firefighters found three of them inside the smoky apartment in cardiac arrest. Officials say the children were left alone in the apartment. Here, Ford speaks with Keith Witherspoon Jr., the father of the children.
Crystal D. Ford, the mother of four children rescued from a fire, arrives at the scene Thursday, August 15, 2019 in in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue. Firefighters found three of them inside the smoky apartment in cardiac arrest. Officials say the children were left alone in the apartment. Here, Ford reaches out to one child in the arms of a firefighter. Back to camera is Keith Witherspoon, the father of the children.
St. Louis firefighter Patrick Ferguson carries one of the injured babies as fellow firefighter Mike Perkins applies oxygen on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, on their way to a waiting ambulance. Four children were rescued from a second floor apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio. The children were apparently left alone in the apartment.
St. Louis firefighter Patrick Ferguson carries one of the injured babies as fellow fireghter Mike Perkins applies oxygen on Thursday, August 15, 2019, on their way to a waiting ambulance. Four children were rescued from a second floor apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio. The children were apparently left alone in the apartment. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis firefighter Patrick Ferguson carries one of the injured babies as fellow fireghter Mike Perkins applies oxygen on Thursday, August 15, 2019, on their way to a waiting ambulance. Four children were rescued from a second floor apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio. The children were apparently left alone in the apartment. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis firefighters Patrick Ferguson and Mike Perkins, right, move an injured child to an ambulance, one of four young children pulled from a burning apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
"We've got kids!," said St. Louis firefighter Patrick Ferguson, right, as he explains to reporters how he found the first of four unexpected children inside a burning apartment last month after he and other firefighters and paramedics, including Josh Roth, left, were honored for their work on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Firefighters and paramedics from Trucks 7, 9, 11 and 17, Hook and Ladder 2, Rescue Squad 1 and Medic Units 5, 10, and 14 were honored by representatives of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for saving four children during an August fire at the Lafayette Family apartments. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth carries one of the injured babies on Thursday, August 15, 2019, to a waiting ambulance. Four children were rescued from a second floor apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio. The children were apparently left alone in the apartment. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth uses a resuscitator to revive a girl, one of four young children pulled from a burning apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth shares his frozen custard with his son Jameson Roth, 2, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 after being honored for his role in helping to rescue four children from a burning apartment last month. "The kid was the same age as my son," said Roth, who was working an overtime shift on August 15 when fire struck at the Lafayette Family apartments in south St. Louis. "There's a lot of emotion that goes unsaid." Firefighters and paramedics from Trucks 7, 9, 11 and 17, Hook and Ladder 2, Rescue Squad 1 and Medic Units 5, 10, and 14 were honored for their work by representatives of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital at fire department headquarters. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth, right, works with a child after he revived her after being carried from a burning apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Crystal Ford, 27, in a booking photo on charges of four felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was charged after allegedly leaving her four children in an apartment alone; firefighters had to rescue them from a fire.