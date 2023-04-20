FENTON — A 57-year-old man died after a crash on Thursday in Fenton, state troopers say.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and Bowles Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist ran a red light and hit an SUV. He was pronounced dead shortly after the collision.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the motorcyclist as James Ferguson, 57, of St. Louis.
From staff reports
