PONTOON BEACH — A man was killed when his Harley Davidson collided with a tractor-trailer early Tuesday morning, according to the Madison County coroner.
George M.E. Beck II, 44, of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 111 on his motorcycle, approaching the intersection with East Chain of Rocks Road, when a tractor-trailer was making a left turn from eastbound East Chain of Rocks Road. The two collided at about 1:30 a.m.
Beck was pronounced dead at 2:27 a.m. at the scene by a coroner's investigator. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Routine toxicology testing will be performed, according to the coroner's office.
The crash is under the investigation of the Pontoon Beach Police Department with assistance from the Crash Reconstruction Unit of the Illinois State Police.