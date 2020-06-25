St. Louis motorist dies after hitting crash-cushion barrels on I-44 exit ramp
St. Louis motorist dies after hitting crash-cushion barrels on I-44 exit ramp

ST. LOUIS — A motorist died early Thursday after hitting barrels designed to be a crash cushion on an Interstate 44 exit ramp, police said.

The unidentified man was partly thrown from his vehicle after impact about 2:30 a.m. on westbound I-44 near Cass Avenue. He died at the scene.

The man was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Trailblazer west on the interstate, approaching the Cass Avenue overpass. His car struck the attenuator barrels at the beginning of the Broadway exit ramp, police said.

The police department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

