St. Louis murder case dropped in 2016 gang-related shooting

ST. LOUIS — The Circuit Attorney's Office on Friday dropped a murder case set for trial next week against a Florissant man in what authorities have described as a gang-related killing.

Prosecutors terminated first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against 31-year-old Travon M. Weatherspoon in the January 2016 killing of John Kimble, according to Weatherspoon's lawyer.

Kimble, 18, of Florissant, was found with 20 gunshot wounds, including six in the head, in the 1300 block of North Eighth Street.

A judge in 2019 sentenced Tavon Gray, a co-defendant of Weatherspoon, to 140 years in prison after a jury found Gray guilty. Gray was 17 at the time of the killing. Authorities said Gray and Kimble were involved in drug trafficking and a gang called "Ammo Money Respect."

Defense lawyer Scott Rosenblum said the case against his client was weak and that it's a "shame" Weatherspoon has been in jail for years. Jail records say Weatherspoon has been in the city jail since Feb. 26, 2016.

A spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney's Office did not immediately have information about the case.

