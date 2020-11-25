St. Louis murder rate rises as man gunned down outside market

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch earlier this month that as many as half of the killings are drug-related, and personal disputes and domestic quarrels lead to many others.

"The question is always what can the police do to intervene in a lot of these personal encounters and I can tell you, it's very challenging," Hayden said, adding that police don't get enough witness cooperation.

People who survive shootings often don't cooperate with police in the city, Hayden said.

"People don't want to talk about what they were doing right before the shooting happened," he said. "People that survive a shooting, often times we're not even clear where it actually happened at because people want to throw you off the path of, 'Hey what were you doing, were you buying drugs? Were you involved in some dysfunctional personal relationship? Was this just a matter of owing somebody some money and they want it back?' "