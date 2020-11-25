St. Louis murder rate rises as man gunned down outside market

ST. LOUIS — A man who was fatally shot Tuesday night outside a market in north St. Louis was the city's 241st homicide victim of the year, police said.
The latest victim, an unidentified man in his 30s, was found about 10 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of Northway Supermarket, 5590 West Florissant Avenue. Shot in the head, the man was unconscious and not breathing when emergency personnel arrived.
The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The scene was near Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. Reported crime in that neighborhood in the last six months is down about 25% compared to the same period a year ago. Property crimes saw the biggest drop, and violent crime is at nearly the same level.
Even if no one else is killed in St. Louis for the rest of the year, a tally of 241 dead gives the city a record homicide rate of 80 killings per 100,000 residents. It's a startling number that appears to exceed the rate for any other large U.S. city.
The number of homicides this year is the highest tally in a quarter-century. The most killings recorded in a single year in St. Louis came in 1993, with a record 267.
Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch earlier this month that as many as half of the killings are drug-related, and personal disputes and domestic quarrels lead to many others.
"The question is always what can the police do to intervene in a lot of these personal encounters and I can tell you, it's very challenging," Hayden said, adding that police don't get enough witness cooperation.
People who survive shootings often don't cooperate with police in the city, Hayden said.
"People don't want to talk about what they were doing right before the shooting happened," he said. "People that survive a shooting, often times we're not even clear where it actually happened at because people want to throw you off the path of, 'Hey what were you doing, were you buying drugs? Were you involved in some dysfunctional personal relationship? Was this just a matter of owing somebody some money and they want it back?' "
Hayden said police are trying to focus on violent crime zones. Every three weeks commanders update the zones using statistics from the department's crime analysis unit to make sure officers are "surgically being placed where the most violent crime" is being seen, Hayden said.
2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
