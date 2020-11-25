St. Louis murder rate soars as latest victim gunned down outside market

ST. LOUIS — A man who was fatally shot Tuesday night outside a market in north St. Louis was the city's 241st homicide victim of the year, police said.

The latest victim, an unidentified man in his 30s, was found about 10 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of Northway Supermarket, 5590 West Florissant Avenue. Shot in the head, the man was unconscious and not breathing when emergency personnel arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The scene was near Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. Reported crime in that neighborhood in the last six months is down about 25% compared to the same period a year ago. Property crimes saw the biggest drop, and violent crime is at nearly the same level.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even if no one else is killed in St. Louis in the 37 days remaining in 2020, a tally of 241 dead gives the city a record homicide rate of 80 killings per 100,000 residents. It's a startling number that appears to exceed the rate for any other large U.S. city.