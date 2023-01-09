St. Louis' new police chief takes over department today

ST. LOUIS — The city's new police chief took over the department on Monday, capping off two nationwide searches that spanned more than a year.

Robert Tracy, former police chief in Wilmington, Delaware, earned national recognition for reducing gun violence but was also criticized by city council members for racial tensions and a lack of diversity in the department.

Tracy was hired from a pool of 42 applicants and will take over a department that has a large number of officer vacancies and a homicide rate that is among the highest in the country.

The new chief will make $275,000 a year, far more than former chiefs here and chiefs in similarly sized cities. The St. Louis Police Foundation is contributing $100,000 to that annual compensation package. The city's last police chief, John Hayden, made $153,000.

A city spokesman on Monday said the chief would not be publicly available and will be sworn in at a private ceremony.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones last month described Tracy as detail-oriented, organized, data-driven and dedicated to building community trust.

Tracy, 58, was born in the Bronx, and is married with five children. He has worked in law enforcement for almost 40 years, including a stint as Chicago’s crime control strategist. He became chief in Wilmington in 2017 amid a surge in gun violence. Two years later, he was recognized at former President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, according to news outlets, for a drop in shootings there: 60% fewer people were shot in 2018 compared with the previous year, which hit a historic high of 194 shooting victims.

The new chief was announced last month at a briefing where his remarks focused on crime reduction and building community trust. He said he would take the next few weeks to get to know everyone who wants to be a part of the solution and familiarize himself with members of the department.

Tracy said he worked in Chicago and Wilmington to build trust between the community and the police department, as well as between police officers and the department.

“Firstly, you have to be able to educate people on what you’re looking to do,” he said. “You’ve got to implement it properly. You’ve got to execute it. And then you have to relentlessly follow up. And there has to be respect within an organization up and down the line. When that happens, that expands to external success, because that’ll go out into the community.”

The search

Former police Chief John Hayden announced his retirement in early September 2021. He was set to retire Feb. 23 but agreed to stay on longer when conflict between the city’s personnel department and the mayor’s office delayed the national search for his replacement.

Hayden retired in mid-June and Lt. Col. Michael Sack took over as interim police chief.

The conflict began in the city’s first search last year when the personnel department was tasked with narrowing the pool of candidates to six finalists. Jones’ public safety director, Dan Isom, was then supposed to pick from those six.

In November, former personnel director Richard Frank sent rejection letters to most of about 30 applicants for the job and gave a written test to Sack and Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole. Both are white men with long careers in the department.

In January, Jones told the Post-Dispatch she was dissatisfied with having just two internal finalists for the job and scratched the city’s first search. She had previously emphasized the need for diversity in the candidate pool.

This summer, the city hired executive search firm The Boulware Group to help with the second national search for a chief. The Regional Business Council agreed to pay Boulware up to $60,000, the city said. The Center for Policing Equity, a police organization dedicated to police reform, was also an unpaid partner in the search.

Tracy was one of four finalists for the job. The other candidates were: Larry Boone, a former police chief in Norfolk, Virginia; Melron Kelly, a deputy chief from Columbia, South Carolina; and Sack.

But after a candidate town hall here, Kelly said he talked with his family and “realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia." He pulled himself out of the race.