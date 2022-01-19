St. Louis notary ordered 989 fake vaccine cards from China

ST. LOUIS — A notary from St. Louis pleaded guilty to a federal crime Tuesday and admitted ordering 989 fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards from China.

The cards ordered by Morgan Webb, 23, had fake insignia and seal of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Labeled on a shipping manifest as "THANK YOU CARDS," they were intercepted in September at a DHL shipping hub in Kentucky by Customs and Border Protection officers, and later delivered to Webb at her apartment in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue.

Webb admitted intentionally buying the fake vaccination cards, her plea says. There was no mention of her motive and no indication she had sold any cards.

Both sides have agreed to recommend at Webb's sentencing April 20 that she get probation for the misdemeanor crime of possession of an imitation insignia of a U.S. agency. The maximum sentence is six months in prison.

Webb became a notary public in May, according to state records, and registered a notary business in July.

Webb's lawyer, Diane Dragan, declined to comment and said her client did not wish to comment.

