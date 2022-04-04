St. Louis now investigating man's death as homicide

ST. LOUIS — While police initially thought a 42-year-old man shot himself early Sunday morning, investigators are now investigating his death as a homicide.

Tyrone Armstrong was found shot dead in a home in the 6000 block of Thekla just after 1 a.m.

While police said preliminary reports indicated he had shot himself, investigators could not determine the particular circumstances surrounding his death.

Officer described a suspect ibn the shooting as a woman in her forties.

Armstrong lives on the same block of Thekla where his body was found.