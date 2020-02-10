St. Louis nurse must repay $48,000 for health care fraud

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig also fined advanced practice nurse Donna A. Waldo, 59, of St. Louis, $4,000. Waldo admitted in her guilty plea to a charge of making a false claim in October that she saw a patient in 2014 and falsely billed Medicaid as if Dr. Brij R. Vaid were supervising her. Vaid, who also pleaded guilty in October, admitted that his office, at St. Louis Internal Medicine Inc., billed Medicaid for his treatment of a patient when he was out of the country. Both Waldo and Vaid admitted deliberately closing their eyes “to what would otherwise have been obvious” and taking “deliberate actions” to avoid learning that Medicare and Medicaid were being improperly billed by the practice, their pleas say.