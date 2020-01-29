St, Louis officer indicted in case involving shooting of unarmed man

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer who was previously charged with shooting an unarmed man in the back has been indicted in the case and has a court date Thursday, records show.

Matthew D. Eernisse, 26, will be arraigned before a judge Thursday on charges of felony armed criminal action and felony assault.

According to court documents, on Aug. 27, 2018, Eernisse joined police chasing a stolen car, which eventually was abandoned. When the driver fled, Eernisse chased him and shot through a gate boarded with plywood into a gangway. The driver, who was unarmed, was struck in the back.

The probable cause statement said there was no way for EerNisse to see into the gangway as he shot the driver.

Witnesses include the man who was shot as well as other police officers.

Eernisse was not charged until Oct. 31 of last year.