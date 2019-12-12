ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer fatally shot a man Thursday night in the Carondelet neighborhood.
Chief John Hayden said a mobile reserve unit had stopped a pedestrian about 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Bates Street. The man ran, and an officer followed him into a gangway.
Hayden said the man had a semiautomatic weapon with an extended magazine. The officer told him to drop the weapon, Hayden said, and when he did not, the officer fired.
The officer saw a weapon, Hayden said, but the officer is not sure whether the suspect fired.
Hayden said the officer who killed the man is 35 years old and an 11-year veteran of the department.
Hayden spoke at the scene of the shooting about 11:45 p.m. He said the mobile reserve officers were in the area Thursday night because of criminal activity that has occurred there. He described the neighborhood as "a heavily trafficked drug area."
Hayden said the officer stopped the man Thursday night was conducting a "pedestrian check" which he said occurs when an officer has "reasonable suspicion" to stop a person.
He did not say at the scene what the officer's reasonable suspicion of the man was.
The man fatally shot is a 28-year-old black man, Hayden said, but he did not identify the man.
On Tuesday near the same BP gas station a 14-year-old was critically injured when he was shot on the parking lot.
The teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the neck, police said.
A clerk at the gas station said the man who was fatally shot on Thursday night had been inside the station a few minutes earlier.
The shooting was the second one involving city police on Thursday. A St. Louis police officer shot and wounded a robbery suspect in The Grove entertainment district about 3 a.m.
Hayden said that man had pointed a gun at the officer, but did not fire. The 27-year-old was hit once in his right knee and collapsed in an alley behind the 4300 block of Arco Avenue. He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Police had not released his name.
