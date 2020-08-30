St. Louis officer shot in Tower Grove South responding to call has died

ST. LOUIS — A police officer shot in the head as a man barricaded himself inside a home on Saturday has died at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, police confirmed on Sunday.
Tamarris L. Bohannon, 29, had been with the department for nearly four years.
A second officer who was shot in the leg has been released from the hospital.
The officers were shot when responding to a shooting call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood at around 6 p.m. A man barricaded himself inside a home in the 3700 block of Hartford Street and fired at police.
Multiple streets were closed to vehicles and pedestrians. Residents were warned to stay inside their homes and SWAT officers swarmed the neighborhood. Police also put SUVs and officers armed with rifles around the residence where the suspect had retreated.
After hours of negotiations with the gunman, police arrested the suspect, according to a Twitter post at 5:37 a.m.
A statement from Bohannon's family says he is survived by a wife, Alexis, and three children. Bohnannon was "affectionately known" by his District Two squad as "Bo."
"The loss of this great man is felt deeply within the St. Louis community and we ask for your prayers and support in the days ahead," the statement, published by the police department's twitter account, reads.
Mayor Lyda Krewson released a statement saying she was "heartbroken" at Bohannon's death. She said Bohannon's family are "immensely proud of the way he selflessly served and protected our community with distinction and honor for more than three years."
"This is a horrific reminder of the dangers our brave men and women willingly face everyday to keep us safe," Krewson said in her statement on Sunday.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.