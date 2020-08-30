St. Louis officer shot in Tower Grove South responding to call has died

ST. LOUIS — A police officer shot in the head as a man barricaded himself inside a home on Saturday has died at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, police confirmed on Sunday.

Tamarris L. Bohannon, 29, had been with the department for nearly four years.

A second officer who was shot in the leg has been released from the hospital.

The officers were shot when responding to a shooting call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood at around 6 p.m. A man barricaded himself inside a home in the 3700 block of Hartford Street and fired at police.

Multiple streets were closed to vehicles and pedestrians. Residents were warned to stay inside their homes and SWAT officers swarmed the neighborhood. Police also put SUVs and officers armed with rifles around the residence where the suspect had retreated.

After hours of negotiations with the gunman, police arrested the suspect, according to a Twitter post at 5:37 a.m.

A statement from Bohannon's family says he is survived by a wife, Alexis, and three children. Bohnannon was "affectionately known" by his District Two squad as "Bo."