St. Louis officials again evaluating Reign after weekend incident

ST. LOUIS — A downtown nightspot that the city shut down on Oct. 1 is facing fresh scrutiny after police responded to a gathering there Friday.

Public Safety Director Dan Isom said on Monday that about 16 to 20 "young people" were at Reign Restaurant, 1122 Washington Avenue, about 8 p.m. Friday night. They cooperated when police bike patrols shut down the event. Reign's owner was not present at the time, Isom said, and no arrests were made or summonses issued.

"Reign currently has no liquor license," Isom said. "The business has been posted with a nuisance abatement order, and the business has no occupancy license."

Isom added that the "city counselor's office is evaluating next steps" in the wake of Friday's incident.