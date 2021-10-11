St. Louis officials again evaluating Reign after weekend incident

ST. LOUIS — A downtown nightspot that the city shut down on Oct. 1 is facing fresh scrutiny after police responded to a gathering there Friday.
Public Safety Director Dan Isom said on Monday that about 16 to 20 "young people" were at Reign Restaurant, 1122 Washington Avenue, about 8 p.m. Friday night. They cooperated when police bike patrols shut down the event. Reign's owner was not present at the time, Isom said, and no arrests were made or summonses issued.
"Reign currently has no liquor license," Isom said. "The business has been posted with a nuisance abatement order, and the business has no occupancy license."
Isom added that the "city counselor's office is evaluating next steps" in the wake of Friday's incident.
On Oct. 1, the city called Reign “a threat to public safety” and ordered it shuttered for a year after months of complaints from residents and reports of shootings. It gave the business a month to vacate its premises.
Reign's attorney has said the city is unfairly targeting the nightclub and blaming it for any crime in the vicinity.
Reign’s troubles stretch back to August 2020, when the city closed it for ignoring masking and social distancing orders. The city shut it down again in October of last year. And in December, four people were shot outside the nightclub.
More people were shot outside the club in August; a fight on St. Charles Street erupted in gunfire in September.