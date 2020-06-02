St. Louis officials impose curfew in wake of violence, destruction in city

UPDATED 11:50 a.m. Tuesday with additional details, comments from news conference.

ST. LOUIS — City officials acting in the wake of downtown looting and destruction imposed a nighttime curfew Tuesday that Mayor Lyda Krewson said will last "for at least the next few days."

The curfew is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. People are ordered off the streets during that time, Krewson said, but exceptions will be made, such as for people traveling for work or in need of medical care.

Krewson announced the curfew during a news conference at which she and other city leaders expressed outrage at the violence late Monday that resulted in four police officers being shot, the arrest of 25 people and damage to more than 50 businesses.

Police Chief John Hayden said all four officers were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital.

“Our officers did an extraordinary job under nearly impossible circumstances,” Hayden said.