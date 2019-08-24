ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' top brass are offering $25,000 rewards over the next week for information leading to arrests in the recent shooting deaths of young children in the city.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said the rewards are only offered until Sept. 1 to urge tipsters to tell police investigators what they know as soon as possible. The usual reward, up to $5,000, will remain in place.
"This is urgent" Krewson said Saturday at a press conference at St. Louis Police Headquarters. "Right now we hope we can get information to police today, tomorrow, Monday."
The reward money was donated by local philanthropists Rex and Jeanne Sinquefield.
Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards pleaded for the public's assistance in the investigations.
"If you or someone else you know may be hiding a shooter, please turn them in," Edwards said.
The latest shooting happened Friday night after fights broke out at a football exhibition at Soldan High School.
Jurnee Thompson, 8, of the 6900 block of Alberici Avenue in Northwoods, became the 12th child or teenager shot and killed in St. Louis since April.
For the rewards, St. Louis police chief John Hayden listed her case and three other unsolved murders involving children ages 10 and younger:
• Kayden Johnson, 2, who was killed with his mother on April 30 as they hid from intruders in a hallway closet in their home in the 5900 block of Ferris Avenue.
• Kennedi Powwell, 3, shot June 9 as she stood eating pizza on a sidewalk in front of her home in the 4600 block of Michigan Avenue.
• Eddie Hill IV, 10, shot from a passing vehicle July 19 as stood with his family on the front porch of his home in the 4700 block of Page Boulevard.
Jurnee was fatally shot about 8 p.m. Friday outside Harold's Chop Suey, a restaurant two blocks north of Soldan High School, shortly after football games at the school ended with fights breaking out among the crowds.
Two 16-year-old boys and a 64-year-old woman were also shot, police said in a report released Saturday. The boys were seriously wounded; they and the woman were listed in stable condition Saturday at a hospital.
Jurnee was at Soldan watching games with her family, police said. Fights broke out among the crowds as people were exiting the stadium.
An officer at the school called at 7:17 p.m. for backup in dispersing the fights, and police from the surrounding area responded, police said. The officers were dispersing the crowds shortly after 8 p.m. when several gunshots were heard just north of the school.
Responding officers found Jurnee and the three other shooting victims in the parking lot of Harold's Chop Suey, police said. Jurnee was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
"Little Jurnee Thompson was shot to death as she stood in front of a restaurant with family members awaiting their food order," Hayden said. She and the 16-year-olds were cousins, he added.
Police did not release more details Saturday.
Hayden said shortly after the shooting Friday that detectives took an undisclosed number of people into custody after the shooting for questioning, and he pleaded for the public's assistance in the investigation.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the St. Louis homicide detectives directly at 314-444-5371, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 to remain anonymous.
This is a developing report. Check back for updates.
Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019
These are the local incidents of homicide or neglect involving children, based on Post-Dispatch reporting. This list doesn't include children killed in car accidents (unless a criminal charge was filed), self-inflicted accidental shootings or incidents not being investigated by homicide detectives.
Weekend of Aug. 18: Nearly a dozen children have been fatally shot in St. Louis this summer. So far, police have made just one arrest.
The mayhem has left brass begging for leads, politicians promising change, and parents at wits’ end: frustrated by lackluster investigations, …
Officers found Jason Eberhart Jr. dead in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Hogan Street around 2 a.m. Police said he was shot several times.
The day before he was to start as a second grader at Clay Elementary, Xavier Usanga was fatally shot while standing near an 18-year-old who wa…
Homicide detectives and the child abuse unit are investigating the death of an infant as a suspicious death.
He was inside an apartment with a group of teenagers when he was shot. He was found dead soon after.
He was killed in a drive-by shooting on Friday night while on a porch with his father and other adults, relatives said on Saturday.
Was found shot to death inside a vehicle at a gas station at 4355 South Broadway; a 16-year-old in the car was not injured.
Robert Michael “R.J.” Dorsey, was shot about 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Vegas Drive, in south St. Louis County. He was shot in the torso an…
Two teens and one adult were shot about 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Fourth Street in Madison. One of the teenagers died of his wounds.
Police found him lying in the street about 3 a.m. Tuesday with multiple gunshot wounds in the 44000 block of Cupples Place. He died the next day.
Michael Henderson Jr., 15, of Centreville was shot in the 800 block of East 15th Street. Police responded to the scene at 2:37 p.m.
Myiesha Cannon, 16, was shot in the head about 1:25 a.m. in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue in city's Greater Ville neighborhood. She died …
Police are labeling the case a "suspicious death" and released no additional details.
Kennedi Powell and her neighborhood friends had just swarmed her father’s car for a piece of pizza Sunday evening when a white car drove past,…
Jashon Johnson, of the 2700 block of Allen Avenue, was shot several times near Red Bud and Margaretta, police said.
The parents of a baby girl who died last week after being left inside a hot car in Calverton Park were charged with manslaughter Monday.
Kristina Curry, 16, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday on a rear parking lot at Roosevelt High School at 3230 Hartford Street, police said.
Jaylon McKenzie, 14, an eighth grader at Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis who was featured in Sports Illustrated as one of six youn…
A St. John woman left three young children alone for several hours and came home to find her 4-month-old son dead, prosecutors say. She was ch…
Kayden Johnson, 2, and his mother Trina’ty Riley, 18, were found dead with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight in their home in the 5900 bl…
Curtis Marshall, 15, was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 1700 block of Cargill Drive, police said.
Malik Moore, 17, was shot in the 100 block of Chambers Road about 2:50 p.m., authorities said. He lived on the same block, just west of Riverv…
Elijah Roby, 2, died in a car accident. His mother, Ebony Roby, 25, was charged with first-degree child endangerment in connection with the case.
A 17-year-old was charged for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old while playing with a gun, St. Louis County prosecutors said.