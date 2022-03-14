St. Louis officials release name of baby girl who died after spending night in idling car

ST. LOUIS — The baby girl who died after sitting in an idling car with family members for several hours Friday has been identified as 8-month-old Delilah Lockett.

The St. Louis medical examiner's office released the girl's name and said an autopsy was being performed Monday.

No preliminary results were released on what caused Delilah's death. More tests are being conducted, said Kelly L. Nicholson, chief medicolegal death investigator with the St. Louis medical examiner's office.

Nicholson said authorities haven't confirmed where the baby lived.

Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman with the St. Louis Police Department, said the family was not homeless. Police had thought the infant was 10 months old.

Delilah's death is being investigated by detectives with the city's child-abuse unit.

Police were called at 8:23 a.m. Friday and found a woman and three children, including the infant, in a car in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The car appears to have been parked, its engine idling loudly, for five hours or more, apparently as the family was trying to keep warm as temperatures hovered in the 20s. They were found slumped in the car.

The 28-year-old woman and two older children, girls ages 8 and 9, were rushed to a hospital in serious condition. Police have not released the name of the woman or provided any updates on the survivors' medical conditions.

Police are working to confirm if the family suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. Rescuers said the car’s interior smelled of exhaust. Neighbors said the car was idling very loudly.

Police wouldn't say Monday if the car was missing its catalytic converter. Caldwell said told a reporter that is part of the ongoing investigation.

