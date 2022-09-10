 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis officials set to euthanize dogs that attacked men

ST. LOUIS — The city's health department is recommending euthanizing three pit bulls suspected of attacking two people in July. 

Police found a 62-year-old man dead on July 10 in the 4800 block of San Francisco Avenue with injuries to his body that appeared to be dog bites. They later found a 92-year-old man in the same area who had been taken to the hospital to treat dog bites. 

On Friday, a health department spokeswoman said medical examiners had determined that the 62-year-old died of a heart condition that was exacerbated by the dog attack. 

Officials declared the dogs dangerous and were notifying their owner of the euthanasia recommendation. The owner has five days to appeal and request a hearing, according to city ordinances. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

