St. Louis officials warn of uptick in attachments that make guns fully automatic

ST. LOUIS — Local and federal officials on Thursday said they are concerned about the increasing popularity of attachments that make semiautomatic guns fully automatic.

The illegal devices, also called switches, allow a shooter to fire dozens of rounds in a matter of seconds with one continuous pull of the trigger, making them a major safety concern in an area already plagued by gun violence.

"These things are dangerous to our officers because of the rate of fire of these weapons," interim St. Louis police Chief Michael Sack said at a news conference. "They're also dangerous to everybody in the neighborhood because of their inaccuracy."

The devices are no bigger than a quarter and go by a variety of names including Glock switches, lightning links and auto sears. They're often manufactured in other countries, such as China, or created using 3D printers.

Sack said officers confiscated six of the switches between 2019 and 2021; in 2022, that number jumped to 27.

In 2022, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported a 500% increase in confiscations, said Christopher B. Beavers, ATF's assistant special agent in charge.

Fully automatic guns fire differently from their single-shot and semiautomatic counterparts: Single-shot guns require a shooter to reload and pull the trigger for every shot, while semiautomatic guns require a shooter to pull the trigger for each shot but don't require manual reloading. Fully automatic guns, meanwhile, spray as many bullets as the magazine holds with a single depression of the trigger.

Sack said the attachment makes the gun difficult to control and after the first bullet, the chances of hitting an intended target are significantly diminished.

Sack also cited data from the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, which uses microphones to pinpoint gunfire throughout the region.

He said there were 66 incidents of fully automatic gunfire in 2021, and 339 in 2022. In St. Louis County, those numbers were 32 and 123, respectively.

Possession of one of the devices is punishable with up to 10 years in prison, said Sayler Fleming, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. When used in a violent crime or while dealing drugs, that punishment increases to a minimum of 30 years in prison that must run consecutively to any other sentence.

"Our office is taking this extremely seriously, and we will use all of the statutes and punishment provisions that we have available to us," Fleming said.

She noted her office is seeing an uptick in these charges and pointed to a recent case where a man was charged with several counts in 16-year-old Terrion Smith's shooting death in March in the lobby of a loft building downtown. Fleming said Whitney told police the suspect, John Whitney Jr., used a Glock with a switch to fire 20 rounds in about 4 seconds.