St. Louis overdose outbreak: 7th person dies, public safety chief issues warning about fentanyl

ST. LOUIS — A seventh person died of a suspected overdose Monday in the city's Central West End as the city's public safety chief warned people about the suspected fentanyl involved with the deaths of at least six people over the weekend.

Authorities were called around 1:20 a.m. Monday to the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue and found a man suspected of overdosing, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

On Saturday, six people died and two others survived after having suspected overdoses in the 4300 and 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue. Two fire department members who responded to those scenes were also treated at a hospital for reactions to an unknown opioid, officials said.

St. Louis Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom told reporters federal agents and local police were working "feverishly" to find the origin of the drugs and said he was "concerned" because authorities did not yet know how far they had been distributed.

"We don't know the breadth of this sort of strain and mixture," he said. "If you know someone who is selling this product, please contact us."

Isom said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency was helping with the investigation.

"We want to remind people that particularly fentanyl is very addictive and extremely deadly," he said. "If you need help, there are services out there."

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.