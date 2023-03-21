ST. CHARLES — The daughters of Donna Reitmeyer posed a question to serial killer Gary Muehlberg in court Tuesday: How could you keep so many deaths a secret for so long?

Muehlberg, 74, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday in the deaths of Reitmeyer and Brenda Pruitt. Authorities say they are two of at least five people Muehlberg killed in the St. Louis area between 1990 and 1993.

St. Louis County Judge Brian May on Tuesday sentenced Muehlberg via video call in circuit court to his third and fourth life sentences without the possibility of parole. He's been in prison since 1995 on a life sentence for the 1993 murder of Kenneth "Doc" Atchison and was sentenced earlier this month to another life term for strangling 21-year-old Sandy Little in 1990.

"I am grateful that you admitted to her murder," Reitmeyer's daughter Juanita Zills said to Muehlberg over video Tuesday. "I don't understand how you could have lived with all these secrets all these years. I don't understand how you could watch all the families on TV crying for these people and continue to kill."

Muehlberg is expected to get one more life sentence later this month when he pleads guilty to killing 18-year-old Robyn Mihan.

Muehlberg confessed in a police interview last year to strangling four women — Pruitt, Reitmeyer, Little and Mihan — who disappeared from south St. Louis within six months in 1990. All had ties to a section of Cherokee Street dubbed The Stroll known for prostitution. Some investigators took to calling him the "package killer" because the victims' bodies were discovered scattered across the region in makeshift containers: one bound between two mattresses, one concealed in a wooden box, and two stuffed into garbage cans.

Now with a white beard and glasses, Muehlberg said little during Tuesday's hearing.

Zills said her family had long been convinced that her mother's killer was the same person who killed the other women who disappeared from The Stroll.

Reitmeyer's youngest daughter, Dawn McIntosh, 46, said Tuesday she was about 12 or 13 when her mother died.

"It has traumatized my life," she said, asking Muehlberg: "How did you keep it for so long, this secret?"

Pruitt and Reitmeyer disappeared only about a month apart.

Pruitt, 27, lived near The Stroll and was reported missing in May 1990. Her body was found 10 months later when a jogger on Basston Drive in Maryland Heights reported a foul odor to city employees cutting weeds. The workers searched and found her remains in a brown plastic 33-gallon trash can lying on the grass nearby.

Reitmeyer, 40, was a sex worker on The Stroll last seen in June 1990 going to meet a customer. Her body was found by a pedestrian in a rubber trash can a few days after her disappearance on a sidewalk along Gasconade Street between South Broadway and Ohio Avenue in south St. Louis.

Reitmeyer had three children ranging from 13 to late 20s when she was killed. She is survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Family members of Pruitt did not speak at the hearing Tuesday. She had a young child at the time of her death.

Prosecutor Doug Sidel told the court Tuesday that the multiple life sentences mean, "Under no circumstances would Mr. Muehlberg ever leave the Department of Corrections alive."

Sidel himself prosecuted Muehlberg for killing Atchison. Muehlberg murdered him for $6,000 and stored his body in a plywood box in Muehlberg’s Bel-Ridge basement, the same place he is suspected of killing all his victims.

Tuesday's guilty pleas come after the women's killings went unsolved for more than 30 years.

O’Fallon, Missouri, police Detective Sgt. Jodi Weber reopened the investigations in 2008, submitting pieces of evidence for testing. The St. Charles County Police Lab in March 2022 found enough DNA on a condom located with one of the bodies and got a hit on Muehlberg in the CODIS DNA database.

After prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty, Muehlberg confessed in interviews and a letter to Weber to killing all four women.

“No matter how these victims choose to earn a living, they should not have had their lives taken in such a dark way,” he wrote in an excerpt of a letter to Weber provided to the Post-Dispatch. He added: “I still dislike that negative, dark, short period in (my) past life.”

Muehlberg also admitted to another killing, but police have not been able to identify a victim in that case. Muehlberg said he disposed of that body in a metal barrel at a self-serve car wash.

Weber attended the hearing Tuesday and said she is still holding out hope that Muehlberg may eventually be able to remember more details that could lead to charges in that killing.

She said she was disappointed Muehlberg didn't say more to the families about his crimes in court Tuesday.

"I would like the victims to hear in his own words what he did and how he took their lives," Weber said.

Terry Ledbetter, a former lead investigator in Pruitt's death with Maryland Heights police, also attended Tuesday's hearing. Ledbetter was a member of a police task force that worked with the FBI in the 1990s to develop an early theory that the deaths were the work of one serial killer.

Muehlberg was never a suspect in the killings until the DNA match.

Ledbetter retired from law enforcement last year as a medical examiner investigator. He said he came to the hearing to finally see Muehlberg's face.

"I never had the opportunity to interview him," he said. "I wanted to be able to put the face to the case and see who was responsible for the deaths of all these women. It brings a career-ending closure to me to see him sentenced today."

Remember these notable St. Louis-area serial killers? Some serial killers, like John Wayne Gacy, capture national attention. These serial killers may not have grabbed headlines outside St. Louis, …