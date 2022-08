ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old boy was barely conscious and breathing Wednesday after police said he shot himself in the head.

Officers responded just after 1 p.m. to the 900 block of Melvin Drive just south of the city’s border with St. Louis County for a shooting call.

EMS responders took the child to a local hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

As of Aug. 27, at least 81 children were injured or killed in shootings across the St. Louis area. At least 12 have died.