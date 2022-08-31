St. Louis police: 2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head

UPDATED at 2:40 p.m. with comments from interim police chief.

ST. LOUIS — Police said Wednesday that a 2-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a handgun.

Officers responded for a shooting about 1 p.m. to the 900 block of Melvin Drive, just south of the city line with St. Louis County.

Interim Police Chief Michael Sack said officers put the boy, who was bleeding heavily, into a department SUV and began rushing him to the hospital "because the estimated arrival time of the ambulance was going to be too great." Along the way, Sack said, officers met up with an ambulance, which took the boy to the emergency room. Police said Wednesday afternoon that the boy had died.

"This is just a terrible tragedy that should have never happened," Sack told reporters outside the home Wednesday. "Guns are inherently dangerous. There are a number of them in our community. All of us who own firearms or who have firearms must be responsible with their care and their use."

Sack said at least one family member was home at the time but that investigators were working to determine if any other adults where there. He offered a reminder that the police department distributes free gun locks, urged parents to secure guns and keep them away from children.

"Keeping a gun out of the reach of a small child, while not as safe and secure as a gun lock, is better than leaving it in a low area where a child is able to access it," he said.

No other details were immediately available on the shooting.

Two neighbors said a woman and her child had lived in the home for about five months. Neither one knew the woman well.

"It’s shocking to pull up to this," said Michael Manuel, a neighbor who wasn’t there when the shooting occurred but arrived shortly thereafter.

Manuel said the house seemed quiet and peaceful before Wednesday.

About seven police officers could be seen outside the one-story house around 1:45 p.m.

At least 81 children were injured or killed in shootings across the St. Louis area so far this year. At least 12 have died. In 2021, at least 19 children 17 years or youngeer died in shootings.

Joel Currier, Katie Kull, Janelle O'Dea and Josh Renaud contributed to this story.