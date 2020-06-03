St. Louis police arrest 8 for violating curfew

The diner's general manager, David Etling, said the property damage though had nothing to do with protests. He said a customer on the patio was upset the store was closing early. The man broke a window on a vehicle at the diner and then went across the street to the Lindell Bank and caused more damage there, Etling said.

Police released no additional information on the eight people arrested for curfew violation. Only one showed up in a log of city and county arrests. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a curfew violation Wednesday at 711 North 11th Street in St. Louis.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the curfew — extending from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. — will last “for at least the next few days.”

People can be arrested if caught on the streets, sidewalks or in vehicles during that time, officials said, unless covered by exceptions that include traveling to or from work or for medical care.

The curfew was in response to the nighttime violence that has followed peaceful protests in the region since Friday. The protests are over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

On Monday night into Tuesday morning, for example, more than 70 businesses in the city were ransacked in widespread looting.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.