St. Louis police arrest 8 for violating curfew

ST. LOUIS — While the number of protesters dropped significantly Tuesday night, St. Louis police said more than 20 businesses were hit by burglars and another seven were damaged.
A curfew imposed Tuesday by Mayor Lyda Krewson appeared to tamp down protests and police said Wednesday that eight people were arrested for violating the curfew, which extends from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
St. Louis was mostly quiet Tuesday night compared with previous nights where rioting and looting rocked the city.
Here is a quick rundown of some of the damage police saw between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in St. Louis:
At least five stores that sell cell phones, two banks and two pharmacies were among the businesses targeted by burglars. Property damage was reported at a nail salon, a liquor store, a diner and a handful of banks.
Damaged businesses include CVS pharmacy at 4100 Gravois Road, Lina Nails at 8986 Halls Ferry Avenue, GameStop at 3702 South Kingshighway and Lululemon at 26 Maryland Plaza. Police also said the Hi-Pointe Drive-In, a diner at 1033 McCausland Avenue, was damaged.
The diner's general manager, David Etling, said the property damage though had nothing to do with protests. He said a customer on the patio was upset the store was closing early. The man broke a window on a vehicle at the diner and then went across the street to the Lindell Bank and caused more damage there, Etling said.
Police released no additional information on the eight people arrested for curfew violation. Only one showed up in a log of city and county arrests. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a curfew violation Wednesday at 711 North 11th Street in St. Louis.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the curfew — extending from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. — will last “for at least the next few days.”
People can be arrested if caught on the streets, sidewalks or in vehicles during that time, officials said, unless covered by exceptions that include traveling to or from work or for medical care.
The curfew was in response to the nighttime violence that has followed peaceful protests in the region since Friday. The protests are over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
On Monday night into Tuesday morning, for example, more than 70 businesses in the city were ransacked in widespread looting.
