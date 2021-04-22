St. Louis police arrest man in 2019 killing of Ferguson woman

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a man in the 2019 shooting death of a woman in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Police on Thursday said a 32-year-old man was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detectives will be seeking charges from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man because he has not yet been charged.

He is accused of killing Tashea Loper, 45, on May 29, 2019, in the 5000 block of Robin Avenue. Loper lived in the first block of Miller Place in Ferguson. She was shot several times just east of Gregory J. Carter Park.