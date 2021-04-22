 Skip to main content
St. Louis police arrest man in Lewis Place neighborhood homicide
ST. LOUIS — Police said Thursday they have arrested a 32-year-old man in a deadly shooting Monday in the city's Lewis Place neighborhood.

Police say they will seek charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and other counts against the man in the killing of Anthony Bruce, who was found shot to death about 6:55 a.m. in the 4500 block of McMillan Avenue.

Bruce, 31, was shot several times. A dog was with his body, delaying evidence technicians until the dog was taken away by animal control.

Police provided the suspect's name but the Post-Dispatch is not identifying him until prosecutors charge him.

