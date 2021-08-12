St. Louis police arrest man in Tower Grove East killing

ST. LOUIS — Detectives have made an arrest in Friday's fatal shooting in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
The victim, Carl Calloway, was shot to death about 4 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Nebraska Avenue.
On Thursday, St. Louis police said officers had arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder and planned to seek charges from the circuit attorney's office. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the suspect until he is charged.
Calloway, 29, lived in the 2000 block of Northaire Lane in unincorporated St. Louis County.
Calloway was found in a yard on Nebraska and taken to a hospital, where he died. Police have not released a motive in the killing.
