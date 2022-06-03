 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis police arrest suspect in death of 61-year-old man

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of killing another person near the city's border with Pine Lawn last month. 

Officers responded around 7 p.m. May 11 to the 5700 block of Amelia near Bircher Boulevard and Interstate 70 and found Kelli Connor, 61, of the 5700 block of Woodland, dead in a vehicle

Police said Friday they had arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action and asked prosecutors to press charges. The Post-Dispatch does not identify people who have not been charged with a crime. 

Learn about homicide victims and regional trends with this database
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News