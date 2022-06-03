St. Louis police arrest suspect in death of 61-year-old man

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of killing another person near the city's border with Pine Lawn last month.
Officers responded around 7 p.m. May 11 to the 5700 block of Amelia near Bircher Boulevard and Interstate 70 and found Kelli Connor, 61, of the 5700 block of Woodland, dead in a vehicle.
Police said Friday they had arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action and asked prosecutors to press charges. The Post-Dispatch does not identify people who have not been charged with a crime.