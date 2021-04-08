St. Louis police arrest suspect in killing of 7-year-old girl and her father

UPDATED at 9:10 a.m. with criminal history of man in custody.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a suspect in the January killing of a 7-year-old girl and her father, authorities said Thursday.

The 28-year-old suspect was booked on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Police will be seeking charges Thursday from the Circuit Attorney's Office.

The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man because he has not yet been charged. Police haven't provided a motive in the killing or said what connection, if any, the suspect had to his two victims.

Dmyah Fleming was fatally shot about 8 p.m. on Jan. 24 along with her father, Darrion Rankin-Fleming, in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue. They were sitting in a parked car when a gunman approached and shot them both, police said.

