 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis police arrest suspect in killing of 7-year-old girl and her father
0 comments
top story

St. Louis police arrest suspect in killing of 7-year-old girl and her father

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 9:10 a.m. with criminal history of man in custody.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a suspect in the January killing of a 7-year-old girl and her father, authorities said Thursday.

The 28-year-old suspect was booked on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Police will be seeking charges Thursday from the Circuit Attorney's Office.

The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man because he has not yet been charged. Police haven't provided a motive in the killing or said what connection, if any, the suspect had to his two victims.

Dmyah Fleming was fatally shot about 8 p.m. on Jan. 24 along with her father, Darrion Rankin-Fleming, in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue. They were sitting in a parked car when a gunman approached and shot them both, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Dmyah Fleming shooting

Dmyah Fleming, 7, right, with her father Darrion Rankin-Fleming and little sister. Both Dmyah and her father were the victims of a double homicide in the Central West End on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

Rankin-Fleming, 26, died at the scene. His daughter died of her injuries at a hospital. Rankin-Fleming lived in the 11900 block of Cato Avenue, and police said Dmyah lived in the 6200 block of Famous Avenue.

A reward of up to $30,000 had been offered for information leading to an arrest in the killings.

The man arrested in the double homicide has a pending case in St. Louis for delivery of a controlled substance from 2019. He was scheduled to plead guilty in the case but failed to show up in court on March 29, and the judge issued a warrant for him.

In 2013, he pleaded guilty of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrested in 2011 in St. Louis. A judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison but suspended the sentence and put him on probation. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis Justice Center uprising happens again

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports