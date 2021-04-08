St. Louis police arrest suspect in killing of 7-year-old girl and her father

UPDATED at 9:10 a.m. with criminal history of man in custody.
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a suspect in the January killing of a 7-year-old girl and her father, authorities said Thursday.
The 28-year-old suspect was booked on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Police will be seeking charges Thursday from the Circuit Attorney's Office.
The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man because he has not yet been charged. Police haven't provided a motive in the killing or said what connection, if any, the suspect had to his two victims.
Dmyah Fleming was fatally shot about 8 p.m. on Jan. 24 along with her father, Darrion Rankin-Fleming, in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue. They were sitting in a parked car when a gunman approached and shot them both, police said.
Rankin-Fleming, 26, died at the scene. His daughter died of her injuries at a hospital. Rankin-Fleming lived in the 11900 block of Cato Avenue, and police said Dmyah lived in the 6200 block of Famous Avenue.
A reward of up to $30,000 had been offered for information leading to an arrest in the killings.
The man arrested in the double homicide has a pending case in St. Louis for delivery of a controlled substance from 2019. He was scheduled to plead guilty in the case but failed to show up in court on March 29, and the judge issued a warrant for him.
In 2013, he pleaded guilty of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrested in 2011 in St. Louis. A judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison but suspended the sentence and put him on probation.
