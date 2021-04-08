St. Louis prosecutors charge Jennings man with killing 7-year-old girl and her father

Charging documents say a search warrant for Rankin-Fleming's phone revealed calls between him and Nettles "continued up until moments before the shooting including a message from Nettles indicating he was looking for Ranken-Fleming.

"There are no communications from the defendant to the victim after the time of the murder," Officer Jeffrey Stege wrote in a probable cause statement.

Nettles denied seeing Rankin-Fleming the night of the killing, charges say. His fingerprint was found on the rear passenger door of Rankin-Fleming's vehicle.

Dmyah's great-aunt was relieved to hear police had arrested someone, some 10 weeks after the killings.

"We've been praying for this for a long time," Selena Johns told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday. "We knew God was going to step in because that was a baby."

Johns said the family lights candles in remembrance of Dmyah and her father at the crime scene every Sunday night. They also visit the girl's grave every Sunday.

"Her losing her life, a girl 7 years old, it was so heartless," Johns said.