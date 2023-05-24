UPDATED with arrest

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death Tuesday in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis.

The 39-year-old man was shot about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Toronto Apartments, 4398 West Pine Boulevard. His name was not released.

He was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man in the killing.

The scene on West Pine is west of North Boyle Avenue and between Forest Park Avenue and Lindell Boulevard.

St. Louis has already had 61 homicides this year, as of Monday.

