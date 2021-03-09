 Skip to main content
St. Louis police arrest teen for murder in Lindenwood Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Detectives have arrested a teenager in last month's killing of a man who was shot in the eye near his home in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood, St. Louis police said.

Police announced Tuesday that they will be seeking charges against an 18-year-old man for first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The Post-Dispatch is not naming the teen because he has not been formally charged. 

Donald Yorker, 53, was killed Feb. 5 in the 3300 block of Leola Avenue. Yorker lived on the same block where he was shot. He was found on a sidewalk and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Donald Yorker

Donald Yorker was fatally shot Feb. 5, 2021, in the 3300 block of Leola Avenue in the city's Lindenwood Park neighborhood. Photo from CrimeStoppers

According to Yorker's obituary, he worked as a manager at US Tape and Label in Maryland Heights, was married for 10 years and a member of his Catholic church.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

