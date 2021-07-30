St. Louis police arrest teenager on suspicion of killing three people, including 15-year-old boy

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a teenager on suspicion of killing three people, including a 15-year-old boy.

The 19-year-old suspect was in custody Friday as detectives present their evidence to prosecutors and seek charges.

He is being held on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering and knowingly burning.

The Post-Dispatch will identify the suspect when charges are filed by the St. Louis circuit attorney's office. He lives in north St. Louis County.

The three victims were all shot. One was a 15-year-old boy shot this summer at the Preservation Square Apartments. Two of the victims were friends riding in a car and killed in a hail of gunfire near St. Louis University. The shooting was overheard by former Gov. Eric Greitens who, along with a friend, was dining at a nearby restaurant and came to help.

Police haven't divulged a possible motive or said how the suspect was related to the victims, if it all.