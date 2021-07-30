St. Louis police arrest teenager on suspicion of killing three people, including 15-year-old boy

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a teenager on suspicion of killing three people, including a 15-year-old boy.
The 19-year-old suspect was in custody Friday as detectives present their evidence to prosecutors and seek charges.
He is being held on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering and knowingly burning.
The Post-Dispatch will identify the suspect when charges are filed by the St. Louis circuit attorney's office. He lives in north St. Louis County.
The three victims were all shot. One was a 15-year-old boy shot this summer at the Preservation Square Apartments. Two of the victims were friends riding in a car and killed in a hail of gunfire near St. Louis University. The shooting was overheard by former Gov. Eric Greitens who, along with a friend, was dining at a nearby restaurant and came to help.
Police haven't divulged a possible motive or said how the suspect was related to the victims, if it all.
Kyle Falker, 15, was slain July 11 in the 1300 block of North 14th Street, in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood just north of Downtown. The boy had been shot multiple times. Kyle lived in the 700 block of Biddle Place.
At the time, police said Kyle probably was slain with a rifle. The shooting took place near a tower of police cameras at the Preservation Square apartments. Police asked the public's help finding a gray sedan the killer drove.
A year earlier, on July 13, 2020, two men were fatally shot in the 300 block of North Grand Boulevard. Arie Bagsby, 20, and Omar Harris, 21, had been shot multiple times and died later at a hospital.
Bagsby and Harris were friends at Cardinal Ritter Prep. Bagsby graduated in 2018, and Harris transferred from Cardinal Ritter after his sophomore year and attended Lindbergh High School.
On the night of their murders, a bullet-riddled Nissan Rogue belonging to one of the victims was stopped in front of the St. Francis Xavier College Church at Lindell and Grand boulevards. Witnesses had heard 15 to 25 gunshots.
Bagsby lived in the 7600 block of Taber Drive in Hanley Hills. Harris lived in the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue in St. Louis.