St. Louis police arrest three teenage boys after man shot dead on gas station parking lot

UPDATED at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with victim's name, additional details

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested three teenagers and are searching for a fourth one after a man was shot to death Monday morning on a gas station parking lot.

The victim, 43-year-old Carlos Morton, was shot in the head about 6:20 a.m. Monday on the BP lot, in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue near South 14th Street.

Authorities did not provide a possible motive for the killing.

Morton died at the scene. He lived in the 1400 block of Peabody Court. Morton's family could not be reached Tuesday.

Police arrested three teenage boys who sped away from the shooting in a vehicle. Officers chased the vehicle, which crashed at North 18th Street and Delmar Boulevard, more than a mile from the gas station where Morton died.

Police turned the boys over to juvenile authorities. Police have not said how old the boys are.

A fourth teen in the car was a girl who got away, police said.

State officials would not comment on a report that one of the boys arrested Monday was an escapee from the Hogan Street center, a 30-bed juvenile detention facility that is run by the Division of Youth Services.

Heather Dolce with the Missouri Department of Social Services said juvenile confidentiality laws barred her from providing that information.

Police spokesman Evita Caldwell said she didn't know if one of the suspects was from the Hogan facility. She didn't immediately have information about how many escapees from that facility are still on the loose.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.