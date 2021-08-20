St. Louis police arrest woman on suspicion of murder in Greater Ville neighborhood

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Friday with arrest of woman

ST. LOUIS — Detectives arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of murder Friday morning after the death in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police plan to seek warrants for first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the woman until charges are filed.

Stephon Cochran, 38, was found dead about 1:50 a.m. Friday in his home in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue, near North Newstead Avenue.

Police were called to the home for a shooting and found Cochran dead. A police summary said Cochran suffered from "injuries and a puncture wound."

Police said the woman was taken into custody without incident. Police have not released the circumstances of the shooting.

