ST. LOUIS • A man who was fatally shot in May in north St. Louis has been identified as Tieryn Maurice Dilworth, 19, of the 300 block of Impala Lane in Hazelwood.
On the morning of May 25 police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They found Dilworth in a car suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. Dilworth was declared dead at the scene.
The car Dilworth was riding in collided with another vehicle after the shooting, police said.
Police said they withheld Dilworth's identity until now at the request of the family. Police typically identify victims after next of kin have been notified. Police did not say why the family asked for Dilworth's identity to be withheld, nor did police say why, in this case, they broke from common practice.
Homicide detectives are still investigating and police have not issued warrants for a suspect in this case. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.