St. Louis police ask witnesses to come forward in 2019 shooting in Dutchtown

St. Louis police on Monday asked anyone with information to come forward in the 2019 shooting death of Travon Richie at Amberg Park in Dutchtown.

While police said there were approximately 30-50 people at the park and in the area when the 23-year-old man was shot and killed around 6:30 p.m. on April 8, 2019, no one has yet come forward with information.

Police found Richie dead near the alley. He had been shot multiple times, police say.

"To have nearly 50 people around on the day this happened, and no one has come forward, is heartbreaking," police wrote. "We need witnesses. We need people to speak up."

Anyone with information tis asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or the Homicide Detective at 314-444-5371.