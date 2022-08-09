St. Louis police associations sue to block Mayor Tishaura Jones' oversight plan

Jones signed a bill last week creating a new civilian-run agency to investigate nearly all allegations of police misconduct and mete out discipline, traditionally the sole province of the the police department’s internal affairs division.

The legislation is consistent with Jones’ campaign promise to rethink public safety in the city and hold police to a higher level of scrutiny when they’re accused of wrongdoing. But it drew uniform opposition from associations representing police officers and mid-level brass, who said the agency could be weaponized against officers good and bad by people who are anti-police.

In their suit, the police groups said the ordinance violates a number of state laws, including one limiting civilian oversight to certain kinds of misconduct, like discrimination, and another allowing civilian oversight boards to recommend, but not enforce, disciplinary decisions.