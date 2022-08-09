 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

St. Louis police associations sue to block Mayor Tishaura Jones' oversight plan

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis police associations on Tuesday filed suit to block Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' plans for civilian oversight of the police department.

Jones signed a bill last week creating a new civilian-run agency to investigate nearly all allegations of police misconduct and mete out discipline, traditionally the sole province of the the police department’s internal affairs division.

The legislation is consistent with Jones’ campaign promise to rethink public safety in the city and hold police to a higher level of scrutiny when they’re accused of wrongdoing. But it drew uniform opposition from associations representing police officers and mid-level brass, who said the agency could be weaponized against officers good and bad by people who are anti-police.

In their suit, the police groups said the ordinance violates a number of state laws, including one limiting civilian oversight to certain kinds of misconduct, like discrimination, and another allowing civilian oversight boards to recommend, but not enforce, disciplinary decisions.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News