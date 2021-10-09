St. Louis police break up event at troubled downtown nightclub

ST. LOUIS — City police broke up an event Friday night at a downtown nightclub ordered a week earlier to shut down following a series of violent incidents there and complaints from nearby residents.

A statement from St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom said police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue and shut down an event there. Police did not arrest anyone.

“The City of St. Louis, along with business, community, and civic leaders on the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative, is dedicated to activating Downtown to create positive spaces for all and will continue to hold individuals and businesses accountable,” Isom’s statement said.

It was not immediately clear if Reign would face further sanctions.

Reign owner Dana Kelly could not be reached Saturday. Her attorney has said the city is unfairly targeting the nightclub.

On Oct. 1, the city called Reign “a threat to public safety” and gave it a month to vacate its premises.