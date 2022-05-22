 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis police called to investigate threats against Avalanche's Nazem Kadri

St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri (91) joins teammates  to congratulate Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) on his second period goal during Game 3 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs at Enterprise Center on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — Local police were called to investigate threats against the Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri after a contentious Game 3 at the Enterprise Center, an Avalanche spokesman said Sunday.

Kadri drew the ire of St. Louis fans Saturday when he caused a collision that injured Blues goalie Jordan Binnington less than seven minutes into Colorado's 5-3 victory.

Binnington did not return, and the Blues said he would be out for the remainder of the series.

Kadri also accused Binnington of throwing a water bottle at him while he was doing a postgame interview.

On Sunday afternoon, former professional hockey player Akim Aliu tweeted that he had spoken to Kadri and said Kadri "has been subject to so many racist attacks and threats since last night that police had to be brought in."

"Racist attacks like this have no place in hockey and should be investigated and reported on," he wrote.

An Avalanche spokesman said in a statement the team was "aware of threats made toward Nazem Kadri" and would work with local police to investigate. The release did not elaborate on the nature of the threats.

St. Louis police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

