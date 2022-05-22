St. Louis police called to investigate threats against Avalanche's Nazem Kadri

ST. LOUIS — Local police were called to investigate threats against the Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri after a contentious Game 3 at the Enterprise Center, an Avalanche spokesman said Sunday.

Kadri drew the ire of St. Louis fans Saturday when he caused a collision that injured Blues goalie Jordan Binnington less than seven minutes into Colorado's 5-3 victory.

Binnington did not return, and the Blues said he would be out for the remainder of the series.

Kadri also accused Binnington of throwing a water bottle at him while he was doing a postgame interview.

On Sunday afternoon, former professional hockey player Akim Aliu tweeted that he had spoken to Kadri and said Kadri "has been subject to so many racist attacks and threats since last night that police had to be brought in."

"Racist attacks like this have no place in hockey and should be investigated and reported on," he wrote.

An Avalanche spokesman said in a statement the team was "aware of threats made toward Nazem Kadri" and would work with local police to investigate. The release did not elaborate on the nature of the threats.

St. Louis police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.